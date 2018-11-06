By - Associated Press - Updated: 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018

NEW YORK — A man who wanted the autograph of the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” has been dismissed as a potential juror at a U.S. trial.

The man admitted at jury selection on Tuesday that he asked a court officer to help him get the autograph of Joaquin Guzman. That was enough for the judge to disqualify him.

Another potential juror who had described himself as a Michael Jackson impersonator also was dismissed. Prosecutors had argued his profession made him too recognizable for a jury that’s being kept anonymous as a safety measure.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel smuggled tons of drugs into the United States and waged a campaign of violence to keep him in power.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide