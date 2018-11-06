NEW YORK — A man who wanted the autograph of the Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” has been dismissed as a potential juror at a U.S. trial.
The man admitted at jury selection on Tuesday that he asked a court officer to help him get the autograph of Joaquin Guzman. That was enough for the judge to disqualify him.
Another potential juror who had described himself as a Michael Jackson impersonator also was dismissed. Prosecutors had argued his profession made him too recognizable for a jury that’s being kept anonymous as a safety measure.
Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel smuggled tons of drugs into the United States and waged a campaign of violence to keep him in power.
