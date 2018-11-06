The Election Protection coalition’s voter protection hotlines received nearly 7,000 complaints across the country by 10 a.m. Tuesday, a coalition member said.

Kristin Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, one of more than 100 groups that make up the coalition, said that number is expected to rise as throughout the day.

Some of the complaints have ranged from broken voting machines to polling places that opened later than scheduled.

In New York City, some polling places have lines 250 people deep, exacerbated by late openings, Ms. Clarke said during a press conference.

This year’s Election Protection effort is one of the largest ever mounted for a midterm election, Ms. Clarke said. All told, more than 20 call centers, 4,000 legal volunteers and 6,000 volunteers are prepared to help voters overcome problems at the ballot box.

Ms. Clarke said these numbers are on par with the efforts during the 2016 election.

Also, this year, for the first time, voters can text their complaints to the coalition.

“This effort is unparalleled and comprehensive,” Ms. Clarke said. “We will be here until the end of the night working to overcome the individual and systemic problems voters encounter.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.