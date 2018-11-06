Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey was surrounded by supporters at his victory party Tuesday night — and one of them had sat on the jury in his federal corruption trial.

Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby was a juror on his federal corruption trial until she was excused mid-trial to take a long-planned trip.

“She achieved some fame when she left the jury last year during deliberations to go on vacation. She would’ve voted for acquittal,” New Jersey reporter Scott Fallon posted on Twitter, accompanied by a video he took of Ms. Arroyo-Maultsby.

Among the supporters tonight ⁦@SenatorMenendez⁩’s HQ is Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby, a juror on his federal corruption trial. She achieved some fame when she left the jury last year during deliberations to go on vacation. She would’ve voted for acquittal. ⁦@northjersey⁩ pic.twitter.com/mVNSJdwGtK — Scott Fallon (@NewsFallon) November 7, 2018

“I came out here tonight because I know Bob Menendez is a very good man,” she said, bragging that she voted for him Tuesday based on what she heard at that trial, where she said she’d’ve also voted to acquit him had she not left the panel

“He did nothing wrong. He’s a great man, that’s why I voted for him,” she said.

Mr. Menendez was acquitted in 2017 on charges of using his office to benefit a Florida eye doctor who’d defrauded Medicare of more than $90 million.





