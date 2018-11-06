Florida voters approved Tuesday a ballot measure to restore automatically the voting rights of felons who have completed their sentences.

With 93 percent of precincts reporting, Florida Amendment 4 was ahead by 64 to 35 percent, comfortably above the 60 percent supermajority required for passage under state law.

The measure will reinstate the voting rights of 1.2 million Floridians with felony convictions after completing their sentences, probation and restitution. Previously, felons had been required to wait five years after finishing their sentences before applying to vote.

There are exceptions. Felons convicted of murder or sexual offenses would be excluded from the automatic voter restoration, but would be able to apply to the state clemency board to have their rights restored.

The measure drew support from such odd political bedfellows as the ACLU and the Koch-backed Freedom Partners.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott opposed the measure, arguing that felons should have to complete a process before having their rights reestablished, while Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson supported the amendment.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.