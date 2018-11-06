Google changed its search page in an effort to drive more voters to the polls on Tuesday.

Rather than having a decorative Google Doodle on the search engine’s page, the tech company reoriented the page around a simple message “Go Vote.”

Clicking on the logo will automatically create a search for “where do I vote #ElectionDay,” that will bring up several links to polling locator sites based on your geographical location.

Google’s own poll locator is the first result, which prompts users to enter their registered address and provides them with a map to the nearest polling station and its operating hours.

Several other tech platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat have ramped up attention on voter registration ahead of Tuesday’s pivotal midterm elections.





