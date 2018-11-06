Elections officials in Harris County, Texas, said they will keep nine polling places open an extra hour because of problems with voting machines.

The move, which required approval from a local judge, was requested because some locations failed to open on time while others experienced technical glitches.

The Texas Civil Rights Project and Texas Organizing Project filed an emergency lawsuit seeking an injunction to keep the polling places open.

Officials with the Harris County Clerk’s Office said many of the issues were typical and corrected shortly after the polls opened.





