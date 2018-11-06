Immigration and Customs Enforcement reaffirmed that their agents do not patrol polling stations as fake photos spread fear online as Americans flock to vote on Tuesday.

ProPublica reported Tuesday that false information about ICE popped up in Milwaukee just a week before Election Day, when a woman reported seeing a flyer claiming agents would monitor voting locations during midterms.

Nicole Alberico, a spokeswoman for the agency, told ProPublica the flyers were not approved by ICE.

The flyer also included a number that led to the Department of Homeland Security’s top line to report suspected illegal immigrants.

“ICE does not patrol or conduct enforcement operations at polling locations,” the agency tweeted at the end of October.

ICE does not patrol or conduct enforcement operations at polling locations. Any flyers or advertisements claiming otherwise are false. pic.twitter.com/OiTdD5tVCA — ICE (@ICEgov) October 24, 2018

Some people online voiced their concerns about ICE agents on Tuesday in light of President Trump’s emphasis on looking for cases of illegal voting, although he never said ICE agents would be sent out.

“Law Enforcement has been strongly notified to watch closely for any ILLEGAL VOTING which may take place in Tuesday’s Election (or Early Voting),” Mr. Trump tweeted on Monday. “Anyone caught will be subject to the Maximum Criminal Penalties allowed by law.”

Seeing a lot of stuff saying Trump is putting ICE at the polls to intimidate voters. If anyone gives you trouble, call 866-OUR-VOTE https://t.co/wR1iyMpMK4 — Maddie🦃Sanders (@BernieTSwift) November 6, 2018

I worry Nielsen will use ICE to intimidate voters at the polls by making arrests at or near polling stations — Francis Sweeney (@Franrobsweeney) November 5, 2018

Law Enforcement??? Are they lining up at the polls with machine guns??? Are they ICE looking for undocumented workers??? WTH kind of Tweet/message is this??? Oh, yeah, the #VoterSuppression2018 message! #NotMyPresident — Jo Dee (@JoDeeAdelung) November 5, 2018





