The man whom Hillary Clinton blames for “President Trump” happening said Tuesday there was an anti-Trump “awakening” afoot and spent the day campaigning for Democrats.

Former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a New York Times op-ed column that “I feel the giant stirring. The awakening is slow, but it is underway.”

He said, based on what he called his several months of traveling, the voters have recovered from the “fevers” of having picked Mr. Trump in 2016.

“Torches and death in Charlottesville. Children in cages at the border. The lying, misogyny, racism and attacks on the rule of law from our president. These things poke the giant. It takes time, but the American people are stirring. They always do. And when they awaken, these fevers break very quickly,” he wrote.

After voting, he posted a picture of himself and said he was “going out to knock on doors to urge everyone to vote. Should be fun.”

Voted. Now going out to knock on doors to urge everyone to vote. Should be fun. pic.twitter.com/xvofJXSPb9 — James Comey (@Comey) November 6, 2018

Aaron Fritschner, spokesman for Democratic congressional candidate Jennifer Wexton, said it was Mr. Comey’s first time canvassing and posted a picture of him at their office speaking to their volunteers.

“This is beyond Democrats or Republicans or Independents, this is about the values of our country, and I thank you for what you’re doing today… we will be ok because of people like you,” Mr. Comey said there, according to Mr. Fritschner.

Ms. Wexton is seeking to unseat Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in the Washington, D.C. suburbs.

“This is beyond Democrats or Republicans or Independents, this is about the values of our country, and I thank you for what you’re doing today… we will be ok because of people like you.” @Comey and his wife Patrice return their canvass packet (we made him say a few words) #VA10pic.twitter.com/vNEFvYuH11 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) November 6, 2018





