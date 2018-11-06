By - Associated Press - Tuesday, November 6, 2018

STANTON, Neb. (AP) - A Norfolk resident is scheduled to begin trial Jan. 8 for the crash death of a 22-year-old man in northeast Nebraska.

Stanton County District Court records say 24-year-old Tucker Lanz pleaded not guilty Monday to manslaughter.

The crash occurred the night of May 12, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of Stanton. Authorities say Lanz was driving east when his vehicle crossed into a ditch on the north side of the road, hit a power pole and rolled onto its top.

Lanz was injured, and his passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Hunter Hetzler, who lived in Stanton.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide