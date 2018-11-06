Denver police are investigating after someone left burning campaign literature on the doorstep of a leading proponent of a ballot measure to remove a reference to slavery in the Colorado Constitution.
Jumoke Emery says his wife smelled smoke and found a pile of pro-Amendment A door hanger literature smoldering on their front porch Monday.
Police said Tuesday that detectives who specialize in bias-related crimes are investigating.
Mirroring the language of the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Colorado’s Constitution currently allows slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
Amendment A would get rid of that exception. It’s an archaic reference to slavery contained in a constitution that was adopted before Colorado became a state in 1876.
Emery, who is black, says it’s as if someone burned a cross on his front lawn.
