North Dakota Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer unseated incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Tuesday night, giving the GOP a victory in one of its top nationwide targets.

President Trump won the state by 36 points and remains poplar in North Dakota, where he campaigned alongside Mr. Cramer in September.

Ms. Heitkamp saw her poll numbers sink after voting against Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, whose confirmation was supported by the majority of North Dakotans, according to several polls.

Ms. Heitkamp brought former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign with her around the state last week, but it just wasn’t enough to pull her across the finish line.

Key issues like trade, tariffs and immigration also dominated the race.





