By - Associated Press - Tuesday, November 6, 2018

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his ex-wife in Jamestown last spring.

Authorities say 25-year-old Nicole Gututala-Hoff was found shot to death in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment building on May 12. Twenty-seven-year-old Kevin Hoff turned himself in a short time later.

KQDJ radio reports Hoff could face up to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to murder on Tuesday. Sentencing wasn’t immediately scheduled.

