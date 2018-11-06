TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

Federal court records say that 25-year-old Dirk Davis pleaded guilty Monday to robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He faces up to life in prison at his Feb. 6 sentencing.

The FBI says Davis walked up to a teller window at the casino earlier this year, pulled out a gun and told the teller to give him hundreds. The teller complied, and authorities say Davis fled the casino with $20,000.

Surveillance cameras recorded the robbery, and multiple acquaintances identified Davis from the footage.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.