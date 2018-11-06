Rep. Nancy Pelosi pledged Tuesday to seek bipartisanship as Democrats took control of the House — but made clear she and her troops will take on President Trump, too.

“Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans, it’s about restoring the Constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump administration,” Mrs. Pelosi said at Democratic Party headquarters in Washington, surrounded by her leadership team.

She is in line to take over the speakership for the second time, after holding it from 2007 to 2011, then ceding it for the last eight years.

Mr. Trump called Mrs. Pelosi just before midnight to congratulate her, and acknowledged her call for bipartisanship, a Pelosi aide said.

In her victory speech, Mrs. Pelosi didn’t mention impeachment and has tamped down that kind of talk, even though her left wing is itching for at least a conversation on taking that step.

Instead, the California Democrat listed issues where she said they might seek common ground with Mr. Trump, including infrastructure and health care and drug prices.

She also suggested action on ethics, and an attempt to crack down on some campaign spending.

“The Democratic Congress will be led with transparency and openness so the public can see what’s happening and how it affects them,” she said.





