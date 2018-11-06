DENVER (AP) - A Denver police officer will serve four days of unpaid suspension for interfering with an investigation by using a police database to share investigative information with a suspect’s girlfriend.

The Denver Post reports a Department of Public Safety disciplinary letter says Officer Shederick Dobbin used the National Crime Information Center database to look up an investigation into a man the officer knew from his other job working security at a nightclub.

The man was suspected in a June 11 attack on a city employee.

A message left at a phone number listed for Dobbin was not immediately returned Tuesday.

The suspect’s girlfriend called Dobbin, whom she knew through the nightclub, after a Denver police detective called her in an attempt to contact the suspect. The letter says Dobbin confirmed to the girlfriend that the man was part of an active investigation.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com





