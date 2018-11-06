OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A man seen taking suspicious photos of the Oklahoma City National Memorial has been arrested on a complaint of threatening to kill with explosives.

Records show that 32-year-old Amiremad Nayebyazdi was being held Tuesday in Oklahoma County jail without bail.

The Oklahoman reports that a court affidavit says police received a tip Thursday that Nayebyazdi told his sister in Iran that “hundreds are going to die in Oklahoma City.” The affidavit says Nayebyazdi was spotted at the memorial on several occasions taking photos of “unusual angles and places where people didn’t normally take photographs.”

Authorities searched Nayebyazdi’s apartment. No explosives were found. Police say he admitted to the conversation with his sister but denied making explosives.

Police say he was taken into protective custody and given a mental health evaluation. The affidavit says he also was detained in 2014 for a mental health evaluation.

