PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia International Airport is back in service after a power outage caused flight delays and cancellations.
The outage occurred in the tower around 7 p.m. Monday and power wasn’t restored for 40 minutes. However, the Federal Aviation Administration placed a ground stop on incoming and outgoing flights until the system could be rebooted.
Operations returned to normal by 9 p.m.
