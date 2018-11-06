By - Associated Press - Tuesday, November 6, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia International Airport is back in service after a power outage caused flight delays and cancellations.

The outage occurred in the tower around 7 p.m. Monday and power wasn’t restored for 40 minutes. However, the Federal Aviation Administration placed a ground stop on incoming and outgoing flights until the system could be rebooted.

Operations returned to normal by 9 p.m.


