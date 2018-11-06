FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - State police in Maine say a man who was arrested last week was found hanging in his jail cell in Franklin County.

Police arrested 35-year-old Stephen Tripp on Nov. 1 on a charge of sexually assaulting a girl. State police said he was found hanging from a bed sheet on Monday night and taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he died.

State police say they will work with Franklin County Jail officials to investigate Tripp’s death. Deaths of inmates inside Maine jails are always subject to investigation by state police.

Tripp had been charged with gross sexual assault and possessing sexually explicit material of children under the age of 12. He was a resident of Strong.





