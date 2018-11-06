Republicans had captured two Democrat-held Senate seats Tuesday night, ensuring they would keep control of the chamber and giving them the ability to confirm President Trump’s nominees.

While the GOP was projected to lose control of the House, holding — and likely expanding — its majority in the Senate counters claims of a Democratic wave.

Democrats also were hoping for Senate victories in GOP-held seats in Arizona and Nevada, but those wouldn’t be enough to change control of the chamber thanks to Republican victories.

Mike Braun unseated Sen. Joe Donnelly in Indiana and Kevin Cramer ousted Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota. Both Democrats drew voters’ ire for opposing Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Mr. Trump also campaigned for both Republicans, including a late-campaign stop for Mr. Donnelly in Indiana which the White House said was critical.

“This is somebody the president just went in and closed the deal for,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.





