Former Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis won the Florida gubernatorial race Tuesday night, winning by a razor thin margin over Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

With 99 percent of the precincts reporting, Mr. DeSantis had 49.9 percent of the vote, a 1 point lead over Mr. Gillum. That marks the third consecutive governor’s election in Florida that has been decided by 1 point in the GOP’s favor.

The race was seen nationally as one of the true referendums on both President Trump and the blossoming left wing in the Democratic Party.

That’s because the candidates for each party were so easily slotted into one of those characterizations. Mr. DeSantis was considered one of Mr. Trump’s staunchest congressional allies before resigning his seat to focus on the gubernatorial race, whereas Mr. Gillum campaigned on a promise to jack up the corporate tax rate by 40 percent, raise the minimum wage to $15, and “Medicare for all” – all staples of the socialist camp among modern Democrats.

Mr. Gillum conceded just before 11 p.m.

His surprise victory in the Democratic primary catapulted the left-winger to the head of the ticket, bringing a flood of glowing national press and millions from the network of left-wing donors. The attention and money meant that Mr. Gillum was instantly more competitive.

The race was nasty in many ways, punctuated by racist out-of-state robocalls and shadowed by both an FBI and state ethics investigation into Tallahassee politics.

Mr. DeSantis sought to portray Mr. Gillum as corrupt because of those investigations. Mr. Gillum insists he is not a target of them, although the FBI declines all comment.

Similarly, Mr. Gillum repeatedly struck at what he called racist overtones threaded through the DeSantis campaign. In the candidates’ debate, Mr. Gillum slyly noted that while he didn’t think Mr. DeSantis was racist, the racists sure seemed to like Mr. DeSantis.

Mr. DeSantis‘ victory means the GOP will hold the governor’s mansion in the Sunshine State, as two-time Gov. Rick Scott ran against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.





