SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina shot and killed a man who they said was approaching them with an ax.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Bobo said in a news release that two officers were called to a home around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Bobo said the two white male officers were confronted by an Asian man acting aggressively. The man went inside a home and picked up an ax. Bobo said the man thought he was going to be taken to jail and approached the officers swinging the ax.

One officer fired. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The names of the man and the officers have not been released. The officers and the man’s mother were not hurt.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.





