BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A January trial has been scheduled for an Illinois resident accused of killing a man in southeast Iowa last year.
Des Moines County court records say 28-year-old Antoine Spann, of Dalton, Illinois, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting to death 26-year-old Demarcus “Peanut” Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, in a car outside the home of Chew’s mother in Burlington.
His trial is set to begin Jan. 8 in Burlington.
