Tyler Nixon, a lawyer for President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone, said he was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, The Daily Caller reported Tuesday.

Mr. Nixon said he testified Friday about a conversation he recalled happening during a November 2017 dinner attended by Mr. Stone and Randy Credico, a radio host and liberal activist, adding him to a growing list of witnesses reportedly questioned by the special counsel’s office about the president’s longtime confidant and former campaign adviser.

Mr. Stone told The Washington Times that Mr. Nixon has represented him as an attorney in “various legal matters,” and that he was required to personally waive attorney-client privilege in order for his lawyer to testify before a jury convened by the special counsel’s office.

The conversation of interest to investigators took place at the Harlem Tavern in New York City about a month after Mr. Stone, 66, identified Mr. Credico to members of the House Intelligence Committee as the individual who allegedly notified him during the 2016 race that WikiLeaks would publish documents damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, The Daily Caller reported.

Mr. Credico, 64, became upset during dinner about being revealed as Mr. Stone’s source, Mr. Nixon told The Daily Caller.

“It was clear from the conversation [that] Stone had not invented this or thrown Credico in this as a decoy,” Mr. Nixon said, The Daily Caller reported.

“I can’t admit this. I can’t say this,” he recalled Mr. Credico saying during dinner.

Both Mr. Credico and Peter Carr, a spokesperson for the special counsel’s office, declined to comment when reached by The Washington Times.

“Mr. Credico’s publicly available statements tend to refute these guys,” his attorney, Martin Stolar, told The Daily Caller.

Mr. Nixon did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Mr. Stone has faced scrutiny over comments he made during the 2016 race predicting the publication by WikiLeaks of internal Democratic documents, and several witnesses contacted by the special counsel’s office indicated that investigators appeared interested in whether he had any role in their release.

Russian hackers sourced the documents published online during the race by WikiLeaks, according to U.S. officials, and Mr. Mueller’s office is investigating the circumstances surrounding their theft and disclosure as part of the special counsel’s probe into alleged state-sponsored interference and related matters.

Mr. Stone has previously denied having advance knowledge of the disclosures, and he claimed that Mr. Credico, a self-proclaimed friend of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, simply corroborated Mr. Assange’s earlier statements on the subject.

Several witnesses previously interviewed by the special counsel’s office said that Mr. Stone was discussed by investigators, including Mr. Credico, in addition to former Trump campaign advisers Sam Nunberg and Theodore “Ted” Malloch.





