Voters in New York City are having a hard time casting their ballots on Tuesday as numerous reports surface online about broken voting machines across the city.
Complaints surged for hours on Twitter, saying machines were down in nearly every borough of the city.
Local news reporter Derick Waller posted a video of polling station workers “banging” on the machines.
Similar events were reported Brooklyn, where voters were seen leaving the polling station. A man in the video is urging those abandoning the line to return later in the day.
Election Protection, a national nonpartisan group dedicated to voter protection, put out a reminder that people can still vote even if the machines are down. The group told voters to make sure their ballots are securely put in a box or envelop by a polling station worker before leaving.
“This is [a] normal procedure if scanners break, and won’t impact your vote,” the group tweeted.
The broken machines and long lines are sparking calls for election reforms in New York City, including demands for early voting.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined the calls for change, while urging voters to stick out the long wait.
The New York City Board of Elections did not respond to a request for comment.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.