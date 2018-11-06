DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) - Charges are pending against a 23-year-old woman who police say got into a Devils Lake police car and tried to drive away.

KFGO radio reports that police responded to a fight early Sunday. When one officer got out of a squad car to investigate, the woman allegedly jumped in, drove the car onto a curb and tried to back up onto the street.

The officer was able to remove the woman from the vehicle. She was arrested on charges including driving under the influence.

