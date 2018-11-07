MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) - A lawyer sought in the shooting death of his girlfriend inside their northern New Jersey home last month has been captured.

James Ray III was being held in the Essex County Jail. Details about his capture have not been released, but county prosecutors planned to discuss the matter during a news conference Wednesday.

The 55-year-old Montclair man faces murder charges in the death of 44-year-old Angela Bledsoe. She was found shot to death Oct. 23 inside the home where they lived with their young child.

Authorities say police responding to a wellness check found Bledsoe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ray wasn’t at the home when police arrived. The child wasn’t hurt.





