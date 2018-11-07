Girl Scouts of the United States of America filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America Tuesday, saying the organization’s recent decision to market to both genders is infringing on and diluting the Girl Scouts’ brand.

Both organizations use the word “scouts” as part of their trademark, but until recently they marketed to different members, with Girl Scouts offering programs to girls and Boy Scouts offering programs to boys.

Because the Boy Scouts have decided to admit girls into their programs, they’ve been using slogans like “Scout me in” and “Scouts,” which the Girl Scouts contend falsely advertises that they’re the primary leadership development organization, according to court documents.

“Such misconduct will not only cause confusion among the public, damage the goodwill of GSUSA’s GIRL SCOUTS trademarks, and erode its core brand identity, but it will also marginalize the GIRL SCOUTS Movement by causing the public to believe that GSUSA’s extraordinarily successful services are not true or official “Scouting” programs, but niche services with limited utility and appeal,” the lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York read.

They’re asking the court to impose an injunction against the Boy Scouts of America for using “Scouts” to refer to members, as well as monetary damages.

Boy Scouts of America responded to the lawsuit, telling CNN it was currently reviewing the complaint.

“We applaud every organization that builds character and leadership in children, including the Girl Scouts of the USA, and believe that there is an opportunity for both organizations to serve girls and boys in our communities,” the organization told CNN.





