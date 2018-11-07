FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Three Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have asked a judge to redact portions of a woman’s testimony that details allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

An attorney for Republican state Reps. Jeff Hoover, Michael Meredith and Jim DeCesare told Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd on Wednesday the information must be redacted because it would violate a confidential sexual harassment settlement the woman signed with the lawmakers.

The deposition was taken as part of two lawsuits filed by state employees alleging they were punished for reporting the allegations. Their attorneys say the deposition includes detailed, graphic information about Hoover’s unwanted touching of the woman in an inappropriate area.

Leslie Vose, who represents the lawmakers, said the woman’s testimony was embellished and her clients have the right to defend themselves.





