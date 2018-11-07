Oregon voters overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to back the state’s sanctuary law protecting illegal immigrants, in a rebuke to one of President Trump’s most iconic campaign issues.

With most ballots counted, voters rejected an effort to overturn a state prohibition on assisting federal immigration enforcement by a 63-37 margin.

That margin was all the more striking because the pro-sanctuary vote far outperformed Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who had just 50 percent of the vote Wednesday morning.

Oregon’s law, enacted more than 30 years ago, prohibits law enforcement from spending taxpayer money to investigate or arrest “persons whose only violation of law is that they are persons of foreign citizenship present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws.”

That’s less intrusive than other sanctuary laws, such as the one enacted last year by California, which prohibits almost all cooperation between police and federal immigration agents and officers.

In fact, the Oregon law specifically allows Oregon police to exchange information with federal immigration authorities.

Portland, Oregon’s biggest city, was the scene earlier this year of violent protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by left-wing activists demanding the deportation agency be abolished.





