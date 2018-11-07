Democrats claimed victory in the Maine governor’s race after voters elected Janet Mills to replace Republican Paul LePage, who was term limited.

Ms. Mills, the state’s attorney general, defeated Republican Shawn Moody.

The win was good news for Democrats, who saw the race in Maine as their best chance of making inroads in the Northeast, where the GOP held five governorships heading into the midterm elections.

The race was called shortly after midnight.





