CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta accused the Trump administration Wednesday evening of trying to shut down critical press coverage by revoking his credentials.

In an interview with CNN colleague Anderson Cooper, Mr. Acosta denied assaulting a White House intern earlier in the day — the stated reason — saying he was merely “trying to hang onto the microphone” after President Trump had instructed the young woman to take the microphone to give it to another reporter.

“It’s unfortunate that the White House is saying this,” Mr. Acosta said, going on to accuse the White House of trying to intimidate the rest of the press corps.

“I do think this is a test for all of us,” he said after Mr. Cooper had shown several supportive tweets from other White House reporters.

“I think they’re trying to shut us down … send a message to our colleagues,” Mr. Acosta said.





