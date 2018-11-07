The White House has suspended the credentials of CNN’s chief White House correspondent.

The move came hours after Jim Acosta and the president publicly quarreled again at a White House press conference earlier Wednesday.

The suspension was announced by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday evening.

On her own Twitter feed after the announcement, Mrs. Sanders criticized Mr. Acosta’s conduct and said it was not an attack on the freedom of the press.

“Contrary to CNN’s assertions there is no greater demonstration of the President’s support for a free press than the event he held today. Only they would attack the President for not supporting a free press in the midst of him taking 68 questions from 35 different reporters over the course of 1.5 hours including several from the reporter in question,” she wrote over two tweets.

“As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice,” she wrote, without specifically naming Mr. Acosta.

As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Mr. Acosta wrote on his Twitter feed that the Secret Service had refused him entrance to the White House grounds for a segment set for 8 p.m. He posted a video of the exchange with the security officer asking for his credentials.

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018





