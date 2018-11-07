NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana appellate court has revived a civil rights group’s lawsuit against the New Orleans District Attorney over a public records request.

The 2017 lawsuit by the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center said District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro refused to turn over records documenting his use of subpoenas in response to a 2015 request.

The issue became more complex nearly two years after the request was made when news outlets reported that Cannizzaro’s office sometimes issued documents labeled as subpoenas that did not have court approval. MacArthur attorney Emily Washington learned that the office did not have a policy for maintaining records on those documents.

A New Orleans court dismissed Washington’s lawsuit in the matter on procedural grounds but the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal revived it Wednesday.





