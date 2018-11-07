PEARL, Miss. (AP) - A man accused of kidnapping a baby in Georgia has been arrested in Mississippi.

News outlets report Michael Christopher Diaz was arrested Monday and charged with abducting a baby and stealing a vehicle. Pearl, Mississippi police say a hotel clerk called authorities that night about a man who appeared to be high on marijuana.

Police say officers arrived and discovered the car the man was driving was stolen and he was believed to have kidnapped a baby from Dallas, Georgia. Police say Diaz may have had a relationship with the child’s mother. Police Chief Dean Scott says the clerk helped police negotiate the surrender of Diaz, who was shocked with a stun gun before being arrested.

It’s unclear if Diaz has a lawyer. The baby will be reunited with family.





