ST. AUGSTINE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man was found injured after breaking into a Florida zoo and jumping into a crocodile enclosure.

The Florida Times-Union reports St. Augustine police responded Tuesday morning to reports of vandalism at the Alligator Farm Zoological Park. Police say officers found blood and clothing in the zoo’s newly opened Nile crocodile exhibit.

There’s was no sign of a victim, but police had received calls about a man in his underwear crawling across a nearby yard. Security video shows one of the crocodiles biting the man on the leg. The man told officers he had been bitten by an alligator. Authorities didn’t release the man’s identity.

Authorities say the man caused about $5,000 in damage at the 125-year-old zoo. Police say he was hospitalized and faces a vandalism charge.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com





