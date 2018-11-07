Nobody had a better election night than Henry Nicholas III, who won all six of his state campaigns Tuesday for the victims’-rights ballot measures known as Marsy’s Law.

Still, it was a bittersweet victory for the Silicon Valley billionaire, whose fight on behalf of crime victims was propelled by the murder of his sister Marsalee, nicknamed Marsy, a University of Santa Barbara student killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend.

A week after her death, Mr. Nicholas and his mother were confronted at a grocery store by the accused murderer. He had been released on bail without their knowledge.

“This is a great day for victims of crime in all of these states,” Mr. Nicholas said in a Wednesday statement. “Voters have shown that they care deeply about equal rights for crime victims. It is a testament to the power of our cause and the strength of our movement.”

MARSY’S LAW PASSES IN SIX MORE STATES!



An Additional 52 million more Americans now have equal constitutional rights to the accused and convicted enshrined in their state constitutions. #ElectionResults2018pic.twitter.com/1exM78Pymk — Marsys Law for All (@MarsysLawforAll) November 7, 2018

Mr. Nicholas, co-founder of the semiconductor firm Broadcom, funded the six campaigns nearly single-handedly, spending $71.8 million, according to Forbes. His net worth is estimated at $3.3 billion.

All six state constitutional amendments passed overwhelmingly, garnering at least 60 percent of the vote, according to Wednesday’s election returns.

In Georgia and Oklahoma, Marsy’s Law amendments saw close to 80 percent in favor. The laws also won approval in Florida, Kentucky, Nevada and North Carolina.

“Georgia voters’ decision to pass Marsy’s Law will benefit crime victims for generations to come,” said Ann Casas, state director for Marsy’s Law for Georgia. “Crime victims now have the strongest possible protections with the assurance that they can’t be easily taken away.”

The six states joined another half-dozen states that have previously approved the law via the ballot, starting with California in 2008.

The winning streak comes despite opposition from some prosecutors, criminal-defense attorneys and the ACLU, arguing the law threatens the due process rights of the accused.

In 2017, the Montana Supreme Court struck down a Marsy’s Law passed the previous year, ruling that the law enumerating 18 different rights for crime victims was overly broad, in response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Montana and other groups.

“Though well intended, the Marsy’s Law formula is poorly drafted and is a threat to existing constitutional rights,” Jeanne Hruska, ACLU of New Hampshire policy director, said in a May statement.

In Kentucky, the newly passed measure was slated to be placed on hold pending a court ruling after a state judge ruled last month in favor of a legal challenge filed by the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Marsy’s Law seeks to afford crime victims “the same co-equal rights as the accused and convicted — nothing more, nothing less,” according to its website.

They include the right to be notified, attend and be heard at judicial proceedings, such as those involving sentencing, parole and release; the right to have victim and family safety considered in bail and plea decisions; the right to be protected from the accused, and the right to be notified about the accused’s escape or release.

Among those supporting Marsy’s Law was actor Kelsey Grammer, star of the “Frasier” television series, whose father and sister were murdered in separate incidents.

“When my father’s killer was released and allowed to live out his days in freedom, we were never told. I found out through the National Enquirer,” Mr. Grammer said in a campaign ad. “It seemed like a cruel joke.”





