Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker, who will now oversee special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, has publicly advocated for limiting the scope of that investigation.

In August 2017, two months before Mr. Whitaker joined the Justice Department, he penned an op-ed for CNN arguing that the special counsel could cross a line if he began investigating the finances of President Trump and his family.

“It does not take a lawyer or even a former federal prosecutor like myself to conclude that investigating Donald Trump’s finances or his family’s finances falls completely outside the realm of his 2016 campaign and allegations that the campaign coordinated with the Russian government or anyone else,” Mr. Whitaker wrote. “That goes beyond the scope of the special counsel.”

That argument appeared to curry favor with Mr. Trump who considered Mr. Whitaker as potential replacements for both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to media reports.

Mr. Whitaker was also reportedly considered a possible successor for Donald F. McGhan II, former White House counsel.

In an interview last week with The Washington Times, Mr. Trump called his now-acting attorney general a “very talented person” and “a very good person.” But he also denied speaking with him about succeeding Mr. Sessions.

An Iowa native, Mr. Whitaker earned undergraduate, business and law degrees from the University of Iowa, where he also played tight end for the football team.

He served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa from 2004 to 2009 and lost to Sen. Joni Ernst, Democrat, in a 2014 bid for the Iowa Senate.

During that failed Senate campaign, Mr. Whitaker openly courted the evangelical base that elected Mr. Trump. At one point, Mr. Whitaker said if elected to the senate he would ask judicial candidates if they were “people of faith” and had “a biblical view of justice,” The New York Times reported.





