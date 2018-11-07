By - Associated Press - Wednesday, November 7, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say a man found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on a freeway onramp was the victim of a car-to-car shooting.

Officials say the victim was discovered with a gunshot wound early Wednesday along westbound Interstate 10 in the Boyle Heights neighborhood.

The victim was only described as a man in his 50s who was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla.

A motive for the shooting was unknown, and no suspect or vehicle description was available.


