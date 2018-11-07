PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say two men have been shot and killed in a north Philadelphia home.

A police spokeswoman says a 47-year-old man was shot in the head shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Kensington residence and pronounced dead moments later.

She says an unidentified man in his 30s was shot eight times to the chest and once in the head. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A weapon was recovered. No arrests were immediately announced.





