ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police say the death of a man found at the parking lot of the Alaska Zoo is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say 45-year-old Michael Greco suffered trauma to his body.

A witness shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday reported the body of a man in the lower parking lot of the zoo in southeast Anchorage.

Police announced the case as a homicide Wednesday.

Investigators say the type and cause of the trauma is part of the investigation and will not be released immediately.

Detectives have asked people to contact them if they have information or surveillance video regarding Greco’s death.





