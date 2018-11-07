PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Josh McSwiggan posted career highs with 31 points and 11 rebounds and Portland pulled away late to beat NAIA-member Multnomah, 111-103 in a season-opener Tuesday night.

The Pilots got off to a fast start, taking a quick 9-0 lead before Multnomah caught fire from distance, hitting four straight 3s to take a 42-33 lead and knocking down 11 treys in the first half to take a 56-54 lead at intermission.

The second half featured 15 ties and five lead changes. Portland took the lead for good on consecutive layups by McSwiggan and Malcolm Porter.

Portland shot 56 percent from the field, but was cool from distance, hitting just 5 of 20 shots from behind the arc.

Multnomah came into the game with a reputation for a run-and-gun style of play that averages 133 points and 26 made 3-pointers per game against NAIA competition. Against the Pilots they hit 22 of 50 from distance.

Justin Martin poured in 39 points to lead the Lions and Ben Grandle added 34. Both players knocked down eight treys.





