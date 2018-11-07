Pro-life ballot measures aimed at preventing public funding of abortion went two for three on Tuesday, winning approval in Alabama and West Virginia while going down to defeat in Oregon.

In West Virginia, one of 17 states with state funding of elective abortion, voters passed Amendment 1, known as the “No Right to Abortion Amendment,” by a margin of 52 to 48 percent.

Alabama’s Amendment 2 coasted to victory with 59 percent of the vote, inserting language to the state constitution to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life.”

Both amendments declared that there was no obligation for the public to fund abortions.

“Given the chance to influence abortion policy directly, so far tonight voters have embraced life as West Virginia and Alabama already have weighed in with legal protections,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America.

“In a world after Roe, the voters will finally get to decide what abortion policy they support, and in this election, we saw people getting ready for the day in which Roe becomes a footnote in history,” she said in a statement.

In Oregon, Measure 106, which would have banned state funding for abortion, was headed for defeat with 67 percent of voters opposed in partial returns.

National Abortion Federation interim president and CEO Katharine H. Ragsdale praised the Oregon outcome, saying a “right is not a right if you cannot afford to access it.”

“By defeating Measure 106, Oregon rejected the latest attempt by anti-abortion extremists to deny women access to all their reproductive health care options,” said Ms. Ragsdale in a statement.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.