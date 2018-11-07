SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) - Cochise County authorities say a Sierra Vista man has been arrested after allegedly making terrorist threats on social media.

County Sheriff’s officials say 27-year-old Kurtis Lemaster was taken into custody Tuesday and remains jailed without bond.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies received information that Lemaster was allegedly threatening a school shooting in the Sierra Vista area by the end of this year.

He’s been booked into the county jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats and threating and intimidations.





