KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection to a stabbing attack over who owned a vaping device.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Kill Devil Hills police officers responding to the scene Friday found a 19-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds. He had life-threatening wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unclear.

A police release says officers are seeking a juvenile petition against the 15-year-old boy. It says a juvenile petition is required for suspects younger than 16. The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center in Greenville.

Police say alcohol was involved.

