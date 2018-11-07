BANGKOK (AP) - Thailand’s Supreme Court has restored a 37-year prison term given to a gunman convicted of shooting four people during 2014 political violence.

Vivat Yodprasert was dubbed the “Popcorn Gunman” because he opened fire with an assault rifle concealed in a sack with “popcorn” emblazoned on it. The shooter was part of a mob that sought to disrupt preparations for a snap election during unrest that led to a May 2014 military takeover.

Wednesday’s ruling overturned an appellate court’s dismissal of the conviction, confirming him guilty of attempted murder, possession of guns and ammunition without licenses and related charges.





