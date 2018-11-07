DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a Dubuque woman stole more than $35,000 from the estate account of her late father.

Dubuque County court records say 54-year-old Molly Behnke, of Dubuque, is charged with theft. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

The Telegraph Herald reports that an estate attorney told police that Behnke, as one of the executors for her father’s estate, was authorized to withdraw money to pay his final bills. But court documents say Behnke made withdrawals from May to July that were not used to pay off the debts.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com





