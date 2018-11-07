COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) - A woman has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the crash death of a motorcyclist in Platte County.
Court records say 19-year-old Daisy Gonzalez, of Madison, entered the written pleas last week to misdemeanor charges of vehicular homicide and aiding and abetting. The records don’t show that a trial has been scheduled.
An arrest warrant affidavit says the accident occurred Aug. 2 at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 91 and 490th Street. The affidavit says her minivan collided with the motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Joshua Gasper, of Columbus. He died days later of his injuries.
