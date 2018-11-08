PHOENIX (AP) - Five people have been sentenced to federal prison terms for their involvement in the 2016 murder of a Fort Defiance man.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Loren Wauneka of Fort Defiance received a 137-month prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter while 39-year-old Lisa Benally got a 97-month prison term.

They say 34-year-old Cameron Jones of Wide Ruins, 27-year-old Eric Cornfield of Fort Defiance and 27-year-old Mick Hubbard got prison sentences ranging from 27 months to 60 months for their involvement in the murder.

Wauneka was accused of fatally assaulting the victim with a baseball bat in January 2016.

Benally, Jones and Cornfield allegedly helped roll the victim’s body in a rug afterward.

Prosecutors say Hubbard, Jones, Benally and Cornfield all failed to notify law enforcement after the victim died of blunt-force injuries.





