A team of American lawyers is being deployed to Mexico to help advise members of the new migrant caravan on their options as they try to reach the U.S. and, in many cases, to demand asylum.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, a Los Angeles-based organization, said it wanted to be proactive in getting assistance to the caravan, which has reached Mexico City.

“Our immigration attorneys are part of a humane, compassionate, and concrete response for migrants,” said Luis Perez, legal services director for the group.

While the elections have pushed the caravan from the front pages this week, thousands of Central Americans are still intent on reaching the U.S.

They’ve camped in Mexico City where, according to local news reports, they are debating the route they’ll take as they head north, trying to reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Trump has deployed more than 5,000 active-duty U.S. troops to the American side of the border, where they are hardening the ports of entry with razor wire fencing and working to support Border Patrol agents in the field.

But it’s not clear the troops will have much effect on migrants who intend to show up at the ports of entry and demand asylum, exploiting what the administration calls “loopholes” that allow them to gain a foothold here even though few will eventually be deemed qualified.

Mr. Trump last month said he would sign an executive order this week clamping down on asylum claims, though he didn’t give any details.

CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas said the U.S. elections this week were a rebuke to Mr. Trump’s approach.

“The American electorate by far rejected President Trump’s fear mongering and hateful rhetoric against refugees in general and this caravan in particular,” she said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.