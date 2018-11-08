Christine Blasey Ford is still facing threats and has been unable to return to her job as a professor more than a month after she testified to Congress against then-Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Her lawyers told NPR Ms. Blasey Ford has not yet gone back to her post at Palo Alto University.

“Justice Kavanaugh ascended to the Supreme Court, but the threats to Dr. Ford continue,” the lawyers said in a statement.

She appeared before lawmakers Sept. 27 to detail what she said was a sexual assault and attempted rape by Justice Kavanaugh at a high school party in the 1980s. No contemporaneous corroborating evidence was unearthed to back up her account, and Justice Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegation.

The Senate confirmed him to the high court.

Ms. Blasey Ford had to relocate her family due to the harassment and hire security.





